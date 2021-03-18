Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LNG opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

