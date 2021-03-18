Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

