Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

CSSEP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

