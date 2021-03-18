Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $118.50 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $118.50 million and $489,213.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.