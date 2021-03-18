China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 19.7%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was up 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 417,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 122,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

