China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 19.7%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was up 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 417,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 122,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
