Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Chindata Group worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CD. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,796. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

