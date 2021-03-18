Christopher Dawson Sells 5,960 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $328,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

Sunrun stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sunrun by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

