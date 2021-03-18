Chrono.tech Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.07 or 0.00020682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $14,122.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

