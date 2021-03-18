Chronologic Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $172,767.58 and $14,471.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

