Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 221,464 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 357.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

