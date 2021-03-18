Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 7,246 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $540.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

