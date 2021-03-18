Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 345,966 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

