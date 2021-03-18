Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 54,500 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.12% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $228.44 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

