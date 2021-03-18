Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,028 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,983 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

