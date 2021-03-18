Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,054 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.