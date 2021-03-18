Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 566.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $146.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

