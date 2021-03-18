Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 601.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

ARE opened at $168.72 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

