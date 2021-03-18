Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.27 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

