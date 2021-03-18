Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,903,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $403.13 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

