Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 816.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,570 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

