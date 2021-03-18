Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.