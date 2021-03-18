Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 108,417 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1,505.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,417 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

