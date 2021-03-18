Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 27,921 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.