Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

