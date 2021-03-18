Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 66,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

