Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 169,547 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,547 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ossiam raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.74 and its 200-day moving average is $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.28 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

