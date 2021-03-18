Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 54,520 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $258.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

