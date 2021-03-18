Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

