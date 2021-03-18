Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $265.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

