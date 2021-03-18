Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.41

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.41 and last traded at $246.85, with a volume of 50619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Get Cigna alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.