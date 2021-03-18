Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 5.7%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $59.72. 1,313,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,334,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

