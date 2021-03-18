Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

CTAS stock opened at $341.89 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.