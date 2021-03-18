Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.44. 14,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

