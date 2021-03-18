Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

