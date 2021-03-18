Cintas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $343.22 on Thursday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

