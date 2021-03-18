Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

CSCO stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

