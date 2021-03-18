Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 279.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.44. 496,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,109,332. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

