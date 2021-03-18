CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.46

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 9092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.