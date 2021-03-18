Citadel (CTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $214,963.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

