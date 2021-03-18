Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citi Trends’ earnings. Citi Trends posted earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citi Trends will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citi Trends.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,725,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,220. Citi Trends has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.64.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

