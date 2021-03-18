Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.36% of Citi Trends worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $22,725,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $3,123,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $942.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

