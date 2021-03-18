Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$33.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

TSE PD traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 251,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,422. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$366.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

