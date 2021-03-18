Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,513 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

