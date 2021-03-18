Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,464 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $293.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $257.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

