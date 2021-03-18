Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,818 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

