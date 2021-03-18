Citigroup Inc. Acquires 74,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2,135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

