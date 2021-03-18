Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

