Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of GIL opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

