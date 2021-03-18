Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 367.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

