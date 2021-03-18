Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

